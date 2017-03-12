Dutch Police break up pro-Erdogan Protest
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Dutch riot police have broken up a protest by more than 1000 supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after diplomatic tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands.
Water cannon and police on horseback were used to disperse the people outside the Turkish consulate.
The minister was trying to win support among expatriates for a referendum on expanding Turkish presidential powers.
Earlier, the Netherlands had barred Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu from entering the country by plane. He has now travelled to Metz in northern France to address a rally there on Sunday.
