Refugee status was given only for two people since the beginning of March but instead of that there is an increase in number of people leaving prematurely the accommodation centres, according to the weekly statistics of the Ministry of Interior.



During the past week more than 200 people have left the centres of the Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for Refugees.



Statistics shows that there is a decrease of 11% of those migrants who are trying to cross the Bulgarian border illegally.



The centres are with not full capacity – there’re more than 3,000 people placed in the centres of the State Agency for Refugees and nearly 900 people in those of the Interior Ministry.



For the previous week around 30 people tried to enter the country illegally and since the beginning of the year on the state border were detained over 150 migrants.