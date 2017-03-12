France Drops Electronic Voting For Citizens Abroad

France’s government has dropped plans to let its citizens abroad vote electronically in legislative elections in June because of concern about the risk of cyber attacks, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, cited by Dnevnik.

The National Cybersecurity Agency believed there was an ‘’extremely high risk’’ of cyber attacks.

Since 2012, French citizens abroad had been allowed to vote electronically in legislative elections, but not in the presidential vote. France will elect a new president in a two-round ballot in April and May.

The legislative election will be held in two rounds on June 11 and 18. France’s 1.3M citizens abroad are represented In the lower house of parliament by 11 electoral districts.