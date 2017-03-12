Wizz Air to Launch New Bulgaria – Bratislava Route

March 12, 2017, Sunday
Low – cost carrier Wizz Air will launch a new route Slovakia-Bulgaria from June, 30, announced the company.

So now the routes from Bulgaria are 33 to 16 countries.

The company said also that there will be tickets to various destinations for EUR 2.99 and the price includes all taxes for one direction. For sure the tickets with such price will be available only for flights from Sofia and they won’t be available for the inside line Sofia-Varna.

The carrier announced this offer as the cheapest in their whole history.

Wizz Air reported for 2016 the amount of 23M passengers using the routes to and from Bulgaria, an increase of 25% per year and this is the highest percentage reported by the first flight from Sofia.

