Bulgaria: Protests after Netherlands bars Turkish official’s plane

Tensions ramped up quickly between Turkey and the Netherlands on Saturday, after the Dutch government not only disallowed Turkey’s foreign minister from holding a public rally in the country, but revoked his flight permit to even land there.

There are some 300,000 people of Turkish origin in the Netherlands, and the rally was aimed at generating support among expats for an April 16 referendum over whether to give Turkey’s president greater powers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reacted angrily to the news, comparing the Dutch government to Nazis.

‘’There are timid and coward. They are Nazi remnants and fascists’’, said Erdogan, quoted by the Hürriyet Daily.

Earlier this week, Erdogan angered German Chancellor Angela Merkel by making similar remarks about Nazism in her country.

