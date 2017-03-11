Amy Winehouse Comes Alive on Stage Of *Mixtape 5 on April 01

On April, 01 the Serbian band Amy’s House Live Band will present for the first time in Bulgaria their unique tribute show, inspired by the legendary Amy Winehouse. Favourite songs like Back to Black, You know I’m no Good and Rehab will sound on the stage of club *Mixtape5 for all fans of the soul queen.



Amy’s House is a tribute band, dedicated to the great Amy Winehouse. The Group and especially vocalist Nevena Filipovic, recreate the whole look, sound and feel of the original performance of the R&B and jazz singer.



On April, 01 club *Mixtape 5 will make us part of the extraordinary musical experience that Amy’s House Tribute Band have prepared in honor of the beloved unforgettable Amy Whinehouse.



Tickets are already on sale in Eventim.bg with regular price BGN 10 or BGN 15 on the day of the event at the entrance.

