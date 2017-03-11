German Police order Essen Shopping Mall Shut Due to Attack Threat

Police have shut down a shopping centre in Germany after receiving intelligence over a potential terrorist attack, according to German news agencies, cited by BNR.



Authorities in the German city Essen said the centre in Limbecker Platz was closed for ‘’security reasons’’. It is one of the largest shopping centres in Germany, containing around 200 businesses visited by more than 50,000 people per day.



According to their words, in order to avoid possible danger to visitors, they will not be able to enter the shopping halls or the car park.



The force said investigators were urgently looking into the origin of the attack threat using specialists forces, and has set up a phone number for concerned residents.