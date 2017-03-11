Colors of Love - Exhibition by Gronika Kayafian

Colors of Love is a revival palette of what remains beyond the cliché. An explosion of colors that will not only bring beauty, but confidence that each of us has the right to love.



Gronika Kavafian is already known by the art lovers in Bulgaria. Her paintings always content magic, they make us look deeper in ourselves. They are wise and optimistic. They promise joy, despite the sadness. Promise love, despite everything else. The colorful abstraction in the paintings of Gronika sends us in the universe of imagination, from where we learn more about the reality.



The conscious sin makes us what we are. The human fetus promises life - with all its positives and negatives. We stay quiet at the corner, we dream hearing the sound of the sea holding a small shell. The Japanese cherry tree needs the spring and the orchids remind the wisdom we accumulate during the years.



You can enjoy the paintings from March 11 to 28, among the ruins of an ancient Serdica in Hotel Arena di Serdica.



More about the event you can read here.