President Radev: I Have Never Voted and Will Never Vote for CETA

President Rumen Radev said he had never welcomed and would never welcome the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), according to BNR.



‘’In my capacity as the Bulgarian President and guardian of the Constitution, I wll refer the matter to the Constitutional Court because CETA requires amendments to the Basic Law and the Constitutional Court will have to pronounce on their legal conformity. From now on CETA is in the hands of the Bulgarian Parliament, which will vote on its ratification’’, added also Radev.



According to his words Bulgaria provides considerable contribution to the future of Europe and he will insist that the cohesion policy finds a place in the strategic documents and be reflected in the multiannual financial framework of the EU.



At the EU summit in Brussels its 27 leaders discussed a joint political declaration for the development of the bloc in the coming years after Great Britain’s exit. The final text will be passed on 25 March in Rome.