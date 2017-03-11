Richard Lewis: Bulgaria should Join the Eurozone If Its Ready

March 11, 2017, Saturday
''Bulgaria should join the Eurozone if it meets all the criteria'', stated in an interview for Radio Horizont Richard Lewis from the Institute for European Studies.

Lewis is sure that the collapse of the Eurozone will have a devastating effect on the economy and will not be accepted by the politicians.

''The Eurozone has still a lot of unresolved issues and the political moment for accession to it is not good'', said Fabian Amtenbrink from the European Research Centre for Economic and Financial Governance.

