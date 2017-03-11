Austria: From Turkey to Bulgaria are Passing too Many Illegal Migrants



‘’Balkan route is not closed. From Turkey to Bulgaria and the former Yugoslavia continue to pass migrants’’, said the Austrian Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil in an interview with German daily, cited by BNR.



That’s why he insists for tightening the border controls of Bulgaria, Hungary and the Balkan countries.



Video surveillance is part of the Australian plan, according to his words.



‘’Too many illegal migrants are passing the Bulgarian-Turkish border with the help of smugglers’’, noted the Austrian Defence Minister.



The problems on the border between Greece and Macedonia year ago led to the construction of fence and to the Agreement between the EU and Turkey. This agreement is anything but not certain, said Hans Peter Doskozil.



The Austrian Defence Minister calls for more help for Greece but also for the opening of centres for giving refugee statuses outside the EU.



The Slovenian government also warns for upcoming wave of refugees in the Balkans.



’’The Balkan route again has a huge refugee pressure’’, says the Deputy Minister of the Interior in Slovenia, According to him, all around 2.5 million refugees in Turkey want to come to the EU. If the agreement with Turkey fails, everyone will have a very serious problem.