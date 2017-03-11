Bulgarian Stanimir Belomazhev Achieves Historical gold

Bulgarian Stanimir Belomazhev claimed the gold metal in the men’s middle distance event at the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) World Ski Orienteering Championships in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Belomazhev took full advantage of the favourable skiing conditions to power home in a time of 33min 48sec, 15sec quicker than Erik Rost of Sweden.

The Swedish athlete had to settle for the silver medal as a mistake early on proved costly.

Lars Hol Moholdt of Norway got the bronze by clocking 34:54.

Belomazhev was able to secure victory despite taking a less than perfect result as he took advantage of a number of disqualifications.

‘’I just hoped and believed that I could become a world champion one day’’, said the Bulgarian champion.

