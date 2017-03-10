Istanbul helicopter crash: Four Russians among seven dead (Updated)

Seven people have been killed after s helicopter crashed on the outskirts of Istanbul, reportedly after hitting a television tower in fog.

The Sikorsky helicopter owned by a Turkish company was carrying four Russian guests, a Turkish executive and two pilots.

Chairman Bülent Eczacıbaşı said the Russians on board the helicopter were clients visiting a ceramics produce fair and were being transported to the company’s factory south of Istanbul.



The Turkish on board ran the company’s operations in Russia, according to his words.



Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed that four Russians were among the dead.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.