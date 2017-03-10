Tusk: EU ready to respond to Britain’s exit notification within 48 hours

The European Union will be ready to respond within 48 hours to Britain’s notification that it plans to leave the 28-nation bloc, the chairman of EU leaders, Donald Tusk, said on Friday, according to Reuters.

Britain has said it will submit its formal notification to exit the EU by the end of March following last summer’s referendum. Some diplomats expect it to come as early as next week.

The notification would trigger a legal process lasting two years during which London would negotiate the terms of the divorce. British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes time can also be used to discuss future trade and other relations.

‘’We are well prepared for the whole procedure and i have no doubt that we will be ready within 48 hours, I think it is a proper time to react’’, Tusk told during a news conference earlier today.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that, depending on the exact timing of the British notification, EU leaders would organize a special summit at which they would agree broad negotiating guidelines for the European Commission to conduct the divorce talks with London.