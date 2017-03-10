Drunk Man Tries to Steal a Car with Small child in Sofia
Drunk 40-year-old man tried to steal a car with a small child on the back seat. The incident occurred this afternoon near Street Kostenski vodopad, according to BNT.
The young woman stopped her car and got out of it for a minute, while her child, around 10 years is inside. Moment later, the man was trying to steal it but few meters down he lost control and crashed.
He was arrested by police officers soon after the accident.
