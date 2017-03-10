Drunk Man Tries to Steal a Car with Small child in Sofia

Crime | March 10, 2017, Friday // 19:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Drunk Man Tries to Steal a Car with Small child in Sofia photo: BGNES

Drunk 40-year-old man tried to steal a car with a small child on the back seat. The incident occurred this afternoon near Street Kostenski vodopad, according to BNT.

 The young woman stopped her car and got out of it for a minute, while her child, around 10 years is inside. Moment later, the man was trying to steal it but few meters down he lost control and crashed.

 He was arrested by police officers soon after the accident.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: steal, car, accident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria