Bulgaria: There is Only One Scenario for the European Union, Ex-President Says

The President of Bulgaria from 2012 to 2017 – Rosen Plevneliev announced on Horizont radio that there is only one scenario for the European Union – a strong alliance with strong national states.

‘’Today, when all the nationalists and populists are wondering what will be the future of the EU, I can suggest many projects which can make each of the member states stronger and moreover- the European Union – more powerful‘', added Plevneliev.

As examples he pointed out The European Energy Union, European Banking Union and the common effort of European countries in the field of defence.

Today is the second day of the European Council meeting during which the main topic will be the preparation of the Rome Declaration for the future of the EU.

