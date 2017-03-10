Goethe-Institut Presents Concerts from the Digital Concert Hall of the Berlin Philharmonic

The Goethe Institute in Sofia will steam live concerts of the Berlin Philharmonic, sources of the Institute said.



Out of hundreds of Goethe Institutes all over the planet, the one in Sofia is one of the very few, which is permitted to take part in this program.



The Berlin Philharmonic, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle will perform compositions by Wolfgang Rome, Gyorgy Ligeti and Gustav Mahler, with soloists Patricia Kopachinskaya (violin) and Camilla Tilling (soprano). Ivaylo Danailov is the expert who will be responsible for the introduction.



The next streamed concert will be presented on March, 11, 2017 with pieces by Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

All concerts in the series Digital Concert Hall are with free entrance! Due to the great interest and limited number of places you have to register for the concert here.