endorsed by Intracom

Greek Survey

HomeBusinessDiplomacyExpatsSportsCultureHistoryAbout

Goethe-Institut Presents Concerts from the Digital Concert Hall of the Berlin Philharmonic

Bulgarian - Greek » CULTURE | March 10, 2017, Friday // 13:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Goethe-Institut Presents Concerts from the Digital Concert Hall of the Berlin Philharmonic photo: ViewSofia

The Goethe Institute in Sofia will steam live concerts of the Berlin Philharmonic, sources of the Institute said.

Out of hundreds of Goethe Institutes all over the planet, the one in Sofia is one of the very few, which is permitted to take part in this program.

The Berlin Philharmonic, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle will perform compositions by Wolfgang Rome, Gyorgy Ligeti and Gustav Mahler, with soloists Patricia Kopachinskaya (violin) and Camilla Tilling (soprano). Ivaylo Danailov is the expert who will be responsible for the introduction.

The next streamed concert will be presented on March, 11, 2017 with pieces by Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

All concerts in the series Digital Concert Hall are with free entrance! Due to the great interest and limited number of places you have to register for the concert here.

 

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Goethe Institute, classic music, Berlin Philharmonic
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria