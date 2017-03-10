Man Arrested after injuring 7 People in Düsseldorf axe attack

File photo: EPA/BGNES

A man was arrested after injuring seven people with an axe at Düsseldorf’s main train station on Thursday night, police have said.

In a statement, they described the man as a 36-year-old from former Yugoslavia who apparently had mental health problems.

Police said three of the victims were seriously injured, with the others suffering minor injuries.

The suspect was also injured.

Police said there was no indication of a terrorist motive behind the attack.

The station remained closed while crime scene specialists carried out their work but police are not searching for any other attackers.

