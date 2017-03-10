Jarosław Kaczyński: EU on Path Towards Disintegration, Ruled by Germany

‘’The European Union is an organization dominated by one country. We cannot hide that this country is Germany.



The EU is so heavily dominated that this pressure on individual politicians is huge.If the EU does not abandon this road, it will be consigned to history’’, said Jarosław Kaczyński after the re-election of Donald Tusk, according to The Polish Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczyński said the wide backing for Tusk - even from Poland's allies in central Europe - was a result of pressure from the German government.

Kaczynski has long said member states should be given more power within the bloc at the expense of EU institutions.



"We are steadfast supporters of the European Union," he said on Thursday. "But it has to be an EU where it isn't possible to appoint someone to a top-level office without the backing of the national government’’, added the leader of PiS.



According to his words, the rule that high-ranking officials should have the backing of their country was broken.



But, he said, any talk of Poland wanting to leave the EU was "nonsense".