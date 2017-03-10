Istanbul helicopter crash: At least Five Dead

World | March 10, 2017, Friday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Istanbul helicopter crash: At least Five Dead File photo: EPA/BGNES

A helicopter carrying top business execs has crashed onto a motorway after smashing into an atrial tower.

Five people were killed after the chopper came down in the mainly residential Büyükçekmece district of Istanbul, Turkey.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had taken off from Istanbul's main Ataturk airport with seven people on board minutes before the accident.

Belonging to the Eczacıbaşı group of companies, it had been carrying a Turkish official, four Russian citizens and two Turkish pilots.

Witnesses said the aircraft hit a television tower in dense fog before crashing on to a nearby motorway.

Vasip Sahin, the governor of Istanbul, said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: helicopter, crash, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria