Istanbul helicopter crash: At least Five Dead

A helicopter carrying top business execs has crashed onto a motorway after smashing into an atrial tower.



Five people were killed after the chopper came down in the mainly residential Büyükçekmece district of Istanbul, Turkey.



The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had taken off from Istanbul's main Ataturk airport with seven people on board minutes before the accident.



Belonging to the Eczacıbaşı group of companies, it had been carrying a Turkish official, four Russian citizens and two Turkish pilots.



Witnesses said the aircraft hit a television tower in dense fog before crashing on to a nearby motorway.



Vasip Sahin, the governor of Istanbul, said the cause of the crash is under investigation.