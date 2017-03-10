Education – a Priority for all Bulgarian Parties Before the Elections

Education will be a national priority for which will be given more government funding. The conditions is the political parties running for the early parliament elections on March 26, to keep all their promises.



In the election programs of GERB, Bulgarian Socialist Party for Bulgaria (BSP for Bulgaria), Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), newly set up party Volya (‘’Will’’), the Reformist Bloc, the United Patriots, Movement Yes, Bulgaria and ABV-Movement 21, are included measures to improve the quality of school education. Increase in funding the higher education in Bulgaria will depend of the quality and demand of specific specialists in the labor marker.



Most political parties are planning increasing in the salary of public teachers, more investment in education from the national budget but also effective using of EU funds.



Another political promises are future partnerships with businesses to invest in school education through dual training, i.e. learning through work and improving the conditions for sport in schools in order to implement ‘’life without aggression’’.