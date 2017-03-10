WikiLeaks: 150 IP Addresses from Bulgaria are Part of CIA’s tracking list

In the list of IP addresses monitored by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which have been uploaded on the website WikiLeaks has 150 addresses from Bulgaria, according to BNT.

During the past week, WikiLeaks announced thousands of secret documents detailing how the US government can monitor the communications of different kinds of electronic devices, including phones and smart TVs.

The list of 360 sites have thousands of IP addresses worldwide. According to WikiLeaks, the CIA has used them or had the intention to use them for tracking and spying.

Among the 150 Bulgarian addresses are the largest Internet providers in Bulgaria, telecommunications companies, banks, universities. Probably the IP addresses of these institutions and companies were used to monitor third computers and devices.





Meanwhile, the US federal agencies began a criminal investigation because of the publication of WikiLeaks information. A spokesman of the US President Donald Trump said that according to the head of state, CIA systems are obsolete and need to be modernized.