Donald Tusk Re-elected as EU Council President

Donald Tusk was re-elected in Brussels for President of the European Council despite the objections of his country. This was announced on March, 09, according to Deutsche Welle.



Tusk was prime minister of Poland between 2007 and 2014, the only one to have been re-elected since the fall of communism. His reappointment until the end of 2019 means he will play a crucial role in Britain’s negotiations to leave the EU.

‘’Thank you for the support’’, he said and promised to give the best of himself to make the EU working better, according to AFP.



According to another source from Brussels, cited by Reuters, Tusk has received the support of 27 of 28 member states.



Despite its anger, however, Poland, was left isolated as other countries including traditional central European allies lined up to back Tusk, a popular choice to guide the EU through difficult Brexit talks and tense debates on migration.



Poland had hoped Hungary’s Viktor Orbán would join them in opposing Tusk, but the Hungarian prime minister declined to desert an ally in the center-right European People’s party group.



In the past the Polish government has accused Tusk of using his EU position to interfere in domestic politics and blamed him for siding with Brussels against Warsaw in a simmering row over the rule of law in Poland.



The bitterest conflict centers on a plane crash in Smolensk in 2010 that claimed the lives of scores of Polish dignitaries.



Following his re-election, EU leaders are discussing rising tensions in the western Balkans and the state of the EU economy.