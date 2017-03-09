Turkey Urges Bulgaria Not to Restrict Political Rights of Minorities

Turkey urged Bulgaria on March 09, not to restrict political rights of minorities and to comply with the “rule-based” European system, in reference to a recent law legislated by the Bulgarian parliament that restricts the number of ballot boxes to be established in Turkey to 35, according to Hürriyet Daily News.



“We call upon the Republic of Bulgaria to abandon such practices which are intended to restrict the political rights of minorities in the country and are fundamentally contrary to the European rule-based system,” announced the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hüseyin Müftüoğlu.



Moreover, he added that the Republic of Turkey will continue to provide the most ideal conditions for all Bulgarian citizens in its territory to vote in the upcoming elections in Bulgaria and their country does not interfere in the internal affairs of any state.

Bulgaria adopted a new Electoral Code last year restricting the number of polling stations outside the EU to thirty-five.

Comments from Turkey's Foreign Ministry come days after a Turkish official campaigned in favour of a certain Bulgarian party as Bulgaria is due to hold an election on March 26.