Bulgaria to Participate in ITB Berlin, 2017

Bulgaria is to participate at the world’s leading travel trade show ITB Berlin. The country’s national pavilion is organized by the Ministry of Tourism and will cover an area of 400 sq.m.



ITB Berlin is held between March, 08 and March 12, 2017.



All participants from Bulgaria are 43. Except the tourism companies, there are seven municipalities and the Association of Dunav River Municipalities and Bulgarian EDEN destinations/ European Destinations of Excellence (‘’Best European Destinations’’) attending the event. They will offer summer and sea holiday, cultural, historical and cognitive routes, spa treatments, eco and mountain routes.



Bulgaria's stand is expected also to provide daily tastings of Bulgarian wines and traditional products, announced the press center of the Ministry of Tourism.



On March 9 Minister Stela Baltova will participate at a discussion about Bulgaria’s potential to become a year-round tourist destination and at other business events.