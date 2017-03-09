Area Near Hospital in Central Sofia Sealed Off after Grenades Found
File photo, BGNES
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two war grenades and other explosive devices have been found in out of the old buildings of Alexandrovska hospital, not far from the center of Sofia, media report.
Two war grenades and other explosive devices have been found in out of the old buildings of Alexandrovska hospital, not far from the center of Sofia, media report.
The area has been sealed off by police, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.
A specialized anti-terror squad is on the site.
More to follow.
- » British Boy in Severe Condition after Jacuzzi Incident in Bulgaria
- » Water Supply to Be Cut in Some Sofia Neighborhoods on Monday
- » Minor Quake Felt near Bulgaria's Strazhitsa
- » Turkey's Western Coast Hit by Strong Quake Felt in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Woman Dies as Tunnel Lamp Falls on Car
- » Fire Breaks Out at Harmanli Migrant Center
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)