Area Near Hospital in Central Sofia Sealed Off after Grenades Found

Society » INCIDENTS | March 9, 2017, Thursday // 11:14| Views: 432 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Area Near Hospital in Central Sofia Sealed Off after Grenades Found File photo, BGNES

Two war grenades and other explosive devices have been found in out of the old buildings of Alexandrovska hospital, not far from the center of Sofia, media report.

The area has been sealed off by police, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

A specialized anti-terror squad is on the site.

More to follow.

