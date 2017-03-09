No Bulgarian MEPs in Politico's Top 40 Shortlist This Year

There are no Bulgarian members of the European Parliament in Politico's ranking of 40 MEPs who matter in 2017 - a list where more than half are newcomers.



Bulgaria is thus one of the fifteen countries that have no members in the list.



Among those "you need to known in the European Parliament", the first five are EPP Group chair Manfred Weber, EP President Antonio Tajani, ALDE leader Guy Verhofstadt, CEP Chair of the Conference of Committee Chairs Cecilia Wikström, and ENF leader Marine Le Pen.



There are more women (21) that men (19) in the "Top 40". The list is dominated by Germany (15) followed by France (six).