Putin and Erdogan to Meet to Discuss Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Russia and meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March, 10, the presidency announced in a statement Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.



The sixth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting in Moscow will be attended by Erdogan and Putin, and include government ministers from both sides.



The two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues, particularly Syrian issue, said the statement.



The last Erdogan-Putin meeting was held last August after Turkey and Russia patched up the fallout from the November 2015 downing of a Russian jet over the Turkey-Syria border.



Since the summer, Russia has relaxed the sanctions imposed on Turkey in response to the jet incident and the countries have worked together to bring a cease-fire and political solution to the conflict in Syria.



A cease-fire agreement in Syria had been reached under guarantees from Russia and Turkey in December.