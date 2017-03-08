Bulgaria to Back Donald Tusk for 2nd European Council Term
The Bulgarian government has decided to support the reelection of Donald Tusk as Euripean Council President for another term.
The decision, announced after a cabinet meeting, comes against the backdrop of resistance from authorities in Warsaw against his possible second tenure.
At the meeting, ministers have also elaborated on its position about the future of Europe due to be discussed at a European Council on Thursday.
Bulgaria will be represented at the council by President Rumen Radev.
