Bulgaria Mulls Changing Migrant Integration Rules

Bulgarian authorities consider changing regulations and conditions for the integration of migrants and refugees, government spokesperson Irina Belcheva has said.



The reason is "tension in society", in an apparent reference to two recent instances of anti-refugee sentiment in the towns of Elin Pelin and Belene.



Any forthcoming changes will be in full accordance with EU rules and commitments to which Bulgaria is already a party, Belcheva has made clear.



"The government is looking for options to stand up for national interests in a more explicit manner, taking into account the March 07 ruling of the Court of the European Union which confirmed the right of member states to deny humanitarian visas to people seeking international protection, refugee status included."



The regulation allowing migrants with the right to asylum and international protection and municipalities to sign integration agreements will certainly be amended, Belcheva has explained.