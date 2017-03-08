Bulgaria Joins International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

The government of Bulgaria has approved the country's accession to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), its press office says.

To date, Bulgaria is only one of the 11 observer states at the IHRA, which has as many as 31 member countries, the press service recalls.

The organization works to secure the political and societal support for education, remembrance and research dedicated to the Holocaust on a national and international level.„

The move comes 2 days before Bulgaria marks an anniversary since it saved thousands of Bulgarian Jews facing deportation to Nazi concentration camps during World War II, even though it failed to prevent thousands of others from Thrace and Macedonia from being sent there.

