Investor Wants to Build Tennis Court at the Entrance to South Park in Sofia

Sofia Municipality will discuss a proposal to build a tennis court near the entrance of South Park, announced the chief architect of Sofia Zdravko Zdravkov during an interview with bTV.

He explained that part of the park is private but that does not mean the construction of the park will be without any problems.

"The proposal for the tennis court is not something new", said Zdravkov.

According to his words, the investor had submitted his plan to the municipality, but the former chief architect of Sofia at this time, Petar Dikov, rejected it. This was followed by an appeal against the refusal and because of this, soon there will be a public hearing about the tennis court.