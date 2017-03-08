Bulgaria Ranks 63rd by Quality of Life

March 8, 2017
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks 63rd by Quality of Life

Bulgaria occupies the 63rd spot when it comes to quality of life, according to a ranking of the US News and World Report.

There are as many as 80 countries in the list, based on a survey involving 21 000 people from 36 countries of all regions in the world.

Bulgaria's result means the country is below the average.

Last year's ranking placed the country as the 48th best country in terms of quality of life. However, only 60 countries were selected by the magazine in 2016.

The top five countries are Switzerland, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

China and Russia are No 20 and 27, respectively. At the bottom are Algeria, Iran and Serbia.

 

