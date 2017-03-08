Romania's Top Anti-Corruption Official Visiting Bulgaria Next Week

The head of Romania's Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) is set to visit Bulgaria next Thursday, local media report.

Laura Kövesi has been invited by the Supreme Court of Cassation (VKS) to discuss her agency's progress in fighting corruption.

She will take part in a conference titled "The Romanian Experience. Anti-Corruption Institutions and Measures", organized by the VKS and due on March 16 at the Sofia Court House.

The Romanian model of anti-corruption efforts has enjoyed mixed reception in Bulgaria, which has been much criticized by the European Commission for lack of track record in jailing high-profile politicians tried for corruption.

While part of the judiciary - including the VKS - advocates for embracing the model of Bulgaria's northern neighbour, others, like Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, argue it would not solve the problems unless courts are also reformed.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said during his election campaign last year he would seek to draw on the Romanian example if elected and promised to go to Bucharest to study the country's experience.

No official meeting, however, has yet been announced between Radev and Kövesi.