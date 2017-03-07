Bulgaria Summons Turkish Ambassador over Minister's Campaigning

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 7, 2017, Tuesday // 22:46| Views: 255 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Summons Turkish Ambassador over Minister's Campaigning Turkey's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Suleyman Gokce. File photo, BGNES

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has summoned Turkey's Ambassador Suleyman Gokce over reported campaigning of a Turkish official in favour of a certain party running in Bulgaria's early elections.

Gokce has met with interim Deputy Foreign Minister Boyko Mirchev to comment on "the issue of violations related to the conditions of carrying out Bulgarian parliamentary elections on Turkish territory which contravene both Bulgarian legislation and Turkish requirements," according to the diplomatic service in Sofia.

On Monday, it was reported that Turkish Labour Minister Mehmet Müezzinoglu told Bulgarian Turk expatriates to vote for DOST party, promising them help on the way to acquiring Turkish citizenship.

"Promising material stimuli in case of voting and open calls to back a certain political party are something we consider as direct interference in Bulgaria's domestic affairs and deem completely unacceptable," the statment goes on.

If such violations are further avoided, the two countries will be able to concentrate on issues important for bilateral relations.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Suleyman Gokce, turkey, Mehmet Muezzinoglu
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria