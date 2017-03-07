Bulgaria Posts GDP Increase Above 3% for 2nd Consecutive Year

Bulgaria's national output has surpassed 3% growth for a second year in a row, national statistics show.

At current prices, GDP was BGN 92.635 B (EUR 47.363 B / EUR 6630 per person), according to fresh data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Bulgaria's economy grew 3.4% last year according to the numbers if compared to the previous year.

This is slightly below the 2015 result of 3.6%.

The figures mark two straight years of Bulgaria's recovery after the global crisis which hurt the country's GDP, pushing it to contract by more than 5% in 2009 and mark a rather sluggish growth in the next several years. It was only before the crisis that Bulgaria posted higher GDP growth, which stood at more than 7% in 2005-2007.

Gross value added at current prices amounts to BGN 79.937 B. In real terms GVA increases by 2.9% in comparison with the 2015.

The Industry’ relative share in the GVA of the national economy is 28.0 % which is 0.1 percentage points more than those in 2015.

The service sector creates 67.6% of the total GVA and agriculture - 4.4%.