Deputy PM Denitsa Zlateva: Bulgaria Will Lead the Debate in the EU

Bulgaria will lead the debate in the European Union in this crucial time for the future of united Europe, said caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva in Bratislava, quoted by the government press office.

Sofia will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 01, 2018. It is widely expected that part of the Brexit negotiations will begin in the first part of next year, and will be part of the Bulgarian presidency's agenda.

Zlateva has also discussed Bulgarian forthcoming presidency of the EU next year with Ivan Korčok, who is a proxy for the chairmanship of Slovakia.

Early parliamentary elections will not prevent the caretaker parliament to take ‘’constructive and long-term solutions’’ for the Bulgarian presidency, added Zlateva.