Bulgaria's GDP Rose 3.4% in Q4, 2016

The national output of Bulgaria increased by 3.4% over the last quarter of 2016, compared to the same period of 2015, national statistics show.



At current prices, GDP stood at BGN 25.8 B between October and December. In Euro terms it reached EUR 13.191 B in total and EUR 1 849 per person (BGN 3 616).



According to the seasonally adjusted figures, the GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2016 is 0.9% compared to the third quarter of 2016 and 3.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.



In USD terms, it amounted to USD 14.225 B and USD 1994 per person using the average for the quarter exchange rate of 1.81368 BGN for 1 USD .



In 2016 GDP at current prices amounts to 92 635 million BGN. In EUR terms GDP is 47 363 million EUR or 6 630 EUR per person. GDP for 2016 increases in real terms by 3.4% compared to 2015.



