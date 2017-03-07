Bulgaria's Interim Govt dismisses More Local Officials

Caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov has dismissed both deputy regional governors of Kardzhali, officials say.



Selvie Ahmed and Rumen Mladenov are no longer Deputy Regional Governors of Kardzhali in Southern Bulgaria as of March 02.



It is not clear whether there will be replacements soon, the Bulgarian News Agency quotes Nacho Kovachev, the Regional Governor, as saying.



The interim government has so far replaced more than half of all regional governors, drawing fire from a number of political parties which accuse it of conducting political purges.



