Bulgaria's Interim Govt dismisses More Local Officials
Bulgaria's interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov. File photo, BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov has dismissed both deputy regional governors of Kardzhali, officials say.
Caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov has dismissed both deputy regional governors of Kardzhali, officials say.
Selvie Ahmed and Rumen Mladenov are no longer Deputy Regional Governors of Kardzhali in Southern Bulgaria as of March 02.
It is not clear whether there will be replacements soon, the Bulgarian News Agency quotes Nacho Kovachev, the Regional Governor, as saying.
The interim government has so far replaced more than half of all regional governors, drawing fire from a number of political parties which accuse it of conducting political purges.
- » Bulgaria's Govt Mulls Changes to Citizenship Requirements
- » Quarter of Bulgarian Voters 'Want New Poll after Early Election'
- » Bulgaria Being Pushed into 'Geopolitical Sandwich', Ex-President Warns
- » Bulgaria's PM Warns of Vote-Buying Claims
- » Bulgaria's Socialist Leader Launches Poster against Russian Sanctions
- » Bulgarian Socialist Leader Elected Vice President of Socialist International
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)