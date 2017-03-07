Wizz Air Cancels Sofia-Kutaisi Flights

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will not operate flights to Kutaisi (Georgia). The flights to Kutaisi started only a few months ago – at the end of September last year.



‘’Many tourist agencies participate in organized trips to Georgia, after the line was opened, which made this destination cheaper because of the low-cost flight’’, said from the company.



Obviously the low interest led to the suspension of the flights to Georgia.



We are committed to our Bulgarian clients and our aim is to make the most popular destinations accessible with our prices. Now the schedule from Sofia contains 32 lines to 15 countries in Europe and outside Europe as well, added the carrier.



Several hours later, in response to many questions, the company did not say for how long the flights will be stopped and whether the decision is final. It is not clear either what will happen with the customers who already bought tickets, how and when they can get their money back.



‘’When you need to make a change in the schedule, Wizz Air always have the responsibility to inform the customers as soon as possible. Due to technical reasons, some customers may not have been yet notified for the suspension of the flights from Sofia to Kutaisi. Our ‘’customer service’’ team is tracking the process to inform everyone in advance about the changes in the schedule. Wizz Air sincerely apologizes to all customers for the inconvenience’’, announced the airline company.



Meanwhile, the low-cost airline announced their flights for the upcoming winter. From what the schedule shows, between Sofia and London Luton, the company will fly 17 times per week, Varna-Dortmund - 7 times and there will be 4 flights per week to Amsterdam, Brussels, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome.