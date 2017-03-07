Bulgaria's Ex US Ambassador Says Her Name Involved in Disinformation Scandal

Former Bulgarian Ambassador Elena Poptodorova on Monday sent a statement to Bulgarian media outlets saying she had not been prepared for the "disinformation scandal" her name got involved into last week.



Reports emerged at the end of February that Poptodorova, the ex-Ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States, had been detained at the airport in Warsaw three days after she walked out of a duty-free shop and got on a plane with unpaid goods.



Poptodorova, who after the incident also left the office she had assumed in Warsaw, made it clear the development had been a mistake and she had both returned the item and paid a fine.



"Polish authorities were aware of my identity hours after the lack of the item had been established, they had enough information that I had a flight back within days. On my return, they explicitly asked me to present my diplomatic passport," Poptodorova writes, referring to comments she wrongly used the document as she stopped being a Foreign Ministry official last year.



"The media bacchanalia that followed in Bulgaria, which did not spare my name, went as far as to attribute to me non-existent health conditions and even delved into deep wounds around the memory of my child. It has had an impact in Poland, Russia, America, Israel."



Poptodorova says she will take to court anyone spreading falsehoods about her and her family.