Bulgaria's Govt Reverses Controversial National Park Plans

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 7, 2017, Tuesday // 08:19| Views: 374 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Govt Reverses Controversial National Park Plans

Interim Environment Minister Irina Kostova on Tuesday revoked her decision to pass a plan for Pirin National Park without an environmental impact assessment.

Kostova at a briefing cited the serious public reaction to the development.

Her decision followed a statement from President Rumen Radev, who wrote on Facebook the ruling had been premature.

Earlier, however, interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov and the head of a nationalist party argued authorities should proceed with the plan, while the activists were serving other groups' interests.

Environmentalists held a protest in the center of Sofia despite the move to ditch the plan.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pirin National Park, Rumen Radev, Irina Kostova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria