Business » FINANCE | March 7, 2017, Tuesday // 08:05| Views: 416 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Financier Krasimir Angarski Elected to Bulgarian Development Bank Board Krasimir Angarski. File photo, BGNES

Krasimir Angarski will replace Kiril Ananiev as a member of the Bulgarian Development Bank's Supervisory Board, the Finance Ministry says.

Ananiev was appointed interim Finance Minister at the end of January and is barred from being a member of the board as the ministry owns a 99.9% stake.

Angarski has worked at the Finance Ministry since 1980. In 1997, he was a minister without portfolio at the interim cabinet of Stefan Sofiyanski and took part in the preparation of the introduction of a currency board regime.

He later served as economic affairs secretary of President (1997-2002) Petar Stoyanov and was CEO at several banks.

