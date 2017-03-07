Financier Krasimir Angarski Elected to Bulgarian Development Bank Board
Krasimir Angarski will replace Kiril Ananiev as a member of the Bulgarian Development Bank's Supervisory Board, the Finance Ministry says.
Ananiev was appointed interim Finance Minister at the end of January and is barred from being a member of the board as the ministry owns a 99.9% stake.
Angarski has worked at the Finance Ministry since 1980. In 1997, he was a minister without portfolio at the interim cabinet of Stefan Sofiyanski and took part in the preparation of the introduction of a currency board regime.
He later served as economic affairs secretary of President (1997-2002) Petar Stoyanov and was CEO at several banks.
