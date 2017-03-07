Migrant Injured as Border Police Chase Smugglers' Car

A border police shootout in Western Bulgaria has left a migrant injured, the Interior Ministry says.

The incident dates back to March 04 and occurred near Dragoman, a town not far from the border with Serbia.

A man from Afghanistan was wounded as police targeted the vehicle of smugglers that tried to flee.

Officers tried to inspect the car and stop it for a check, but the driver refused to heed their signal.

He even tried to push the chasing police car off the road, according to the statement.

Border police were then forced to shoot due to "a direct danger for their lives", having fired warning shots first.

That did not stop the driver, but just before entering Dragoman he failed to take a turn and his car crashed.

The driver was subsequently detained. Eight Afghan migrants were found in the car.