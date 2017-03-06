French Comic Book Based on Classic Bulgarian Novel to Receive Copyright

A comic book based on Under the Yoke, one of Bulgaria's best-known classic novels, and translated in Bulgarian expects to receive copyright by the French publisher Umma'nité. The book drawn by Jasqies Narret had to come in the country for the Bulgarian national holiday – March, 03.



The original plot of the famous Bulgarian novel follows the story of Boycho Ognyanov, who having escaped from a prison in Diyarbakir, returns to the Bulgarian town of Byala Cherkva (Sopot) to take part in the rebellion. There he meets old friends, enemies, and the love of his life. The plot portrays the personal drama of the characters, their emotions, motives for taking part in or standing against the rebellion.



Historically, the uprising failed due to bad organization, limited resouces, and betrayal. The way in which the Ottomans quelled the uprising became the pretext for the Russian-Turkish war that brought about Bulgarian independence.



,,That was our original idea – the publication is a gift for the national holiday of Bulgaria. We sent an official letter to Umma'nité month ago, but we still do not have response and what’s the reason for the delay’’, said the initiator of the comics – Stoian Stoianov – Komitski.



According to his words, the original painted version by Jasqies Narret of Under the Yoke came out in 1969 and 1970 in the newspaper Umma'nité. The artist created his work using the French translation of the novel, written by Ivan Vazov. Before that, his wife Naren travelled for six months, visiting Karlovo, Sopot, Kalofer, Koprivshtitsa, Panagyurishte.



‘’The translation is almost done. I’ve already prepared the introduction, which will tell how the whole idea become true. I’ve included also biographical facts about Jasqies Narret and Naren’’, added Komitski.