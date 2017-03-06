Bulgarian Movie about SYRIZA MEP with Premiere on March, 08

Her Confession is a documentary which follows the true story of a Bulgarian woman who works in Greece and becomes a leader of the trade unions in Athens, after her selfless defense of cleaning workers there.



Even after the assassination attempt against her in 2008 (acid was thrown in her face that affects also her internal organs and she barely survived), Kostadinka Kouneva continues to fight for the rights of the employees and after 38 operations in 2014 was chosen by nearly 200,000 Greeks as their representative in the European Parliament.



The incident of Kuneva, known in Greece as Konstantina Kuneva, sparked protests and clashes with Greek police during the 2008 civil unrest.



Her confession was made by the director Ivan Nichev, the script is by Tatiana Granitova and Yuri Datchev, and the music is made by Stefan Dimitrov and Plamen Velinov .



‘’This is the fate of a woman who will shake your entire world, I’m absolutely sure, because I’ve already done the first screenings. The film will give courage to all our sisters, mothers, daughters, work as cleaners, caregivers of elderly people abroad, all who have thought that the departure abroad is Alaska, a vision that will make all their dreams come true’’, said Nechev.



Key partners of the production are the National Film Center and the Bulgarian National Television.



The movie can be watched on March 8, 19.00, Lumiere Cinema.