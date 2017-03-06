Almost 40 % of EU Funding for Bulgaria Until 2022 Are Negotiated

Business » FINANCE | March 6, 2017, Monday // 12:06| Views: 312 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Almost 40 % of EU Funding for Bulgaria Until 2022 Are Negotiated File photo: EPA/BGNES

Bulgaria has negotiated 38,44% of the European funding until 2022, according to information regarding the implementation of the EU funded operational programs, cited by BGNES.

More than half of the OP Regions in Growth has already been negotiated, as has around 45% of the financing for OP Transport and OP Human Resources Development.

There is a considerable delay in the operational programs Environment, Science and Education for Intelligent Growth, as well as Good Governance where no more than 20% of the EU financing has been negotiated.

Compared to the other European countries, Bulgaria ranks average. Portugal, Sweden, Estonia, Finland are ahead Bulgaria, and countries like Belgium and Hungary, have negotiated over 50% of the EU funding for the programing period.

By the beginning of March 2017, Brussels had transferred BGN 1.4B to Bulgaria or around 9.3% of the EU financing for the programing period. Beneficiaries have been paid a little over 8% of BGN 1.424B, including national co-financing.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, EU funding
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria