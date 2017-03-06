Almost 40 % of EU Funding for Bulgaria Until 2022 Are Negotiated
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
- » Businesses Use Loopholes to Avoid Taxes in Bulgaria - Report
- » State Ventures To Invest 50% of 2016 Profits on Behalf of Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria's Debt Grows by EUR 2.1238 in 2016
- » Local Taxes May Be Paid to Sofia Municipality As Of February 1
- » State Debt Decreases in EU, Bulgaria in Q3 2016
- » Bulgaria Posts 46.4% Drop in FDI in Jan-Nov 2016
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)