Environmenalists to Protest against Bulgaria's Interim Govt

A demonstration is due on Monday evening in front of the Environment Ministry over a cabinet decision to approve a new plan for Pirin National Park increasing the area where construction is allowed.

Environmental activits have slammed the move as the new plan was passed without an environmental impact assessment, a day before the public holiday on March 03, which cut the time for appeals.

Caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov says the decision is not final and will be discussed with all sides involved and experts.

Parties have also got involved in the dispute, taking conflicting views.

Pirin National Park is a protected area in a list of UNESCO.