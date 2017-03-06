Environmenalists to Protest against Bulgaria's Interim Govt
A demonstration is due on Monday evening in front of the Environment Ministry over a cabinet decision to approve a new plan for Pirin National Park increasing the area where construction is allowed.
Environmental activits have slammed the move as the new plan was passed without an environmental impact assessment, a day before the public holiday on March 03, which cut the time for appeals.
Caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov says the decision is not final and will be discussed with all sides involved and experts.
Parties have also got involved in the dispute, taking conflicting views.
Pirin National Park is a protected area in a list of UNESCO.
- » March to Begin with Spring-Like Temperatures after Cold Snap
- » Bulgarian Oak Ranks High in European Tree of Year Contest
- » Bulgaria May Lose Funding Under Two Eco Projects
- » Free Public Transport Options to Be Discussed in Days - Sofia Mayor
- » Bulgaria among World's Most Toxic Countries - Study
- » Bulgaria Braces for New Cold Snap on Tuesday