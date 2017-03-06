Quarter of Bulgarian Voters 'Want New Poll after Early Election'
One fourth of Bulgarian voters would like to take part in a new early poll after the upcoming snap election, a survey has shown.
Asked about what should happen after the election, a narrow majority (29%) demand a center-right coalition, while 26% would like to see a center-left coalition, according to a poll by AFIS agency.
Some 25% believe a new election should take place right after the snap poll on March 26.
Only 9% of respondents in the poll have said there should be a grand coalition between socialists and conservatives.
The poll has projected a lead for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), with 26% of the vote, against 24% for conservative GERB if elections were to be held on Sunday.
The United Patriots, a nationalist alliance of three ideologically diverse parties, are set to come third at 7.2%, followed by the ethnic Turk-dominated Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), 5.7%.
Volya ("Will"), the new party of Varna-based businessman Veselin Mareshki, will muster 4.3% of the vote, just above the four-percent electoral barrier.
Two coalitions, the ones around the Reformist Bloc and ABV, are projected as nearing the threshold, at 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively.
A large share - 14% of respondents have said they will not vote, weeks after the Constitutional Court dropped a sanction imposed for those who do not cast ballots (elections became compulsory last year).
The share of those willing to tick "I Do Not Support Anyone" is 5.6%.
- » Bulgaria Being Pushed into 'Geopolitical Sandwich', Ex-President Warns
- » Bulgaria's PM Warns of Vote-Buying Claims
- » Bulgaria's Socialist Leader Launches Poster against Russian Sanctions
- » Bulgarian Socialist Leader Elected Vice President of Socialist International
- » Bulgarian Businessman-Turned-Politician Admits go Giving Bribes
- » New Heating Breakdown in Sofia's Mladost Neighbourhood