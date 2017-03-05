Trucks Barred from Some Bulgarian Motorways, Busiest Roads on Sunday Afternoon

Trucks weighing more than 12 tons will be barred from using motorways and the busiest roads in Bulgaria between 14:00 and 20:00 news on Sunday, March 05, authorities say.

The reason is the intense traffic directed to Sofia expected at the end of a long weekend, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Alongside motorways, roads affected include:

Road I-1 between Rebarkovo village and Botevgrad;

Road 1-1, a link to Struma motorway's Lot 2 in the area between Blagoevgrad and Kulata border crossing;

Road I-1, Koritna transportation hub - Veliko tarnovo - Shumen;

Road I-5 Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo;

Road I-8 Kalotina border crossing - Sofia;

Road I-9 Varna - Burgas;

Road II-18 - Sofia Ring Road;

Road II-99 Burgas - Tsarevo.

Vitinya and Echemishka tunnels, where repair works are undergoing (weeks after a tragic incident occurred in the latter) are use both says and traffic congestions are expected.

Traffic is expected to be most intense along Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways and the European Route E-79.