Trucks Barred from Some Bulgarian Motorways, Busiest Roads on Sunday Afternoon

Society | March 5, 2017, Sunday // 10:59| Views: 271 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trucks Barred from Some Bulgarian Motorways, Busiest Roads on Sunday Afternoon

Trucks weighing more than 12 tons will be barred from using motorways and the busiest roads in Bulgaria between 14:00 and 20:00 news on Sunday, March 05, authorities say.

The reason is the intense traffic directed to Sofia expected at the end of a long weekend, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Alongside motorways, roads affected include:

Road I-1 between Rebarkovo village and Botevgrad;
Road 1-1, a link to Struma motorway's Lot 2 in the area between Blagoevgrad and Kulata border crossing;
Road I-1, Koritna transportation hub - Veliko tarnovo - Shumen;
Road I-5 Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo;
Road I-8 Kalotina border crossing - Sofia;
Road I-9 Varna - Burgas;
Road II-18 - Sofia Ring Road;
Road II-99 Burgas - Tsarevo.

Vitinya and Echemishka tunnels, where repair works are undergoing (weeks after a tragic incident occurred in the latter) are use both says and traffic congestions are expected.

Traffic is expected to be most intense along Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways and the European Route E-79.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria